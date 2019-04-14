Share:

LAHORE - The district administration has completed auction of 22 petrol pumps on the directions of the Supreme Court, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed said at a press conference at DC Office on Saturday.

The petrol pumps, which were earlier generating annual revenue of Rs386,711, will now add Rs403.45 million per year to the provincial kitty.

The district administration has leased out the pumps for five years and as per policy the successful bidders have to submit three-year amount in advance. The DCO said the auction was conducted in a transparent manner and 112 bidders took part in it.

Liaqat Ali Petroleum on GT Road, Shahdara, was auctioned off for Rs32 million annually to Rana Akhtar who gave the highest bid. It is pertinent to mention that the same pump was on rent for Rs6,800 annually.

Liaqat Ali Sheikh Kanan Petroleum, Qilla Gujjar Singh, was auctioned off for Rs8.9 million. It was earlier making Rs2,000 per year.

Waqas Ahmed gave the highest bid of Rs46. 65 million for Walton Gasoline, Walton Road, Lahore. Earlier it was earning Rs6,995 per year.

Aurangzeb gave the highest bid of Rs13.7 million for Raees Ahmed Qureshi Petroleum, Shadman Colony. It was earning just Rs5,700 per year.

Mazahar announced the highest the bid of 17.25 million annually for Insaf Motors Qilla Gujjar Singh and earlier it was generating Rs 19666 rupees annually. Elahi Filling Station Railway Station Lahore was auctioned at Rs 15.75 million in comparison to last Rs 42500 rupees yearly.

Syed CNG near Chung Police Station was auctioned off to the highest bidder -- Rs11.6 million per year and interestingly earlier there was no record of its lease. Aziz Filling Station, Lower Mall, was auctioned off for Rs540 per year in the past. This was in fact one of the lowest bids for any petrol pump. Now the petrol pump has been auctioned off to Fasih for Rs12.45 million per annum.

Nizamuddin gave the highest bid of Rs9.5 million for Sultan Bahu Filling Station, McLeod Road, Lahore. Previously it was auctioned off for Rs3,492 per year. Shaheen Filling Station near Railway Station was auctioned off for Rs5.6 million. Garden Service Station, Shalimar Garden, Lahore was auctioned off for Rs14.65 million annually and Sheranwala Filling Station was auctioned off for Rs38.3 million.

Mehreen Bibi gave the highest bid of Rs18.05 million for Sabri Filling Station Muri Gate Lahore and earlier it was on Rs3,600 per year.

Nadeem gave the highest bid of Rs20.05 million per year for Mian Latif Brorhers Chburji Lahore and previously it was on Rs3600 per year.

Maqsood gave the highest bid of Rs12.6 million for Aziz Filling Station Shimla Hills Lahore and earlier it was on Rs8,208 yearly.

Zahid declared the highest bid of Rs28.3 million for Aero Head Petrol Pump Wahdat Road Lahore and previously it was on Rs6,600 per year.

Awais gave the highest bid of Rs28 million for Mian Brothers Petrol Pump Sikandria Colony and previously it was on Rs6,000 for a year.

Khan & Co Petrol Pump General Truck Stand Ravi Link previously was on Rs6,000 and now auctioned off for Rs10.6 million.

Nadeem gave the highest bid of Rs25.55 million per year for Highway Traders Grand Station Bahawal House pump previously it was on Rs85,000 a year.

Shoib gave the highest bid of Rs10.85 million for Data Gunj Bakhsh Town Petroleum Multan Road Lahore and previously it was on Rs85,000 a year.

Rizwan gave the highest bid of Rs12.5 million for Gujrat Filling Station Grand Battery Stop and previously it was on Rs90,000 a year. Saeed gave the highest bid of Rs10.4 million a year for Babar Filling Station GT Road Lahore.