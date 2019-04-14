Share:

Interior Minister Shehryar Khan Afridi on Sunday expressed jubilance over meeting with Imam-e-Kaaba Dr Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al-Juhany.

“Allah (SWT) has selected the Imam-e-Kaaba from 1.75 billion Muslims. I was over the moon, when I met him,” Shehryar Khan Afridi said while addressing ‘Paigham-e-Islam (Message of Islam) Conference’ held at Pakistan Ulema Council in Islamabad.

“We promise never to bow down before anybody,” he said, adding that the decisions about Pakistan would be taken in Pakistan. Shehryar Khan Afridi rued that we were utilising drugs and technologies of the West.

On April 12, Imam-e-Kaaba Dr Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al-Juhany had led the Friday prayers at the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad. The Imam, who arrived in Islamabad on Thursday, also attended Paigham-e-Islam Conference on Saturday and held meetings with the Pakistani leadership.

In his sermon, which was attended by hundreds from the twin cities including prominent figures of society hailing from various walks of life, the Imam had emphasised the importance of unity and brotherhood in Islam.

“The religion teaches people to live in peace and harmony”, he had maintained.