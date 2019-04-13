Share:

LAHORE-Faisal Akram claimed four wickets as NCA U16 Mujahid beat NCA U16 Shaheen by 123 runs on the last day of the two-day U16 practice match here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Akram, the left-arm spinner from Multan, took four wickets for 64 as NCA U16 Shaheen were bowled out for 210 in 45.2 overs. For NCA U16 Shaheen, Amir Hassan was top scorer with 26-ball 35 with six fours and a six. Abrar Afzal (28), Afzal Manzoor(28) and Arham Nawab (28) provided further support to NCA U16 Shaheen’s batting. For NCA U16 Mujahid, Muhammad Latif and Umer Eman took two wickets each. The players will leave for their hometowns today before reporting to NCA again on 18 April for Pakistan U16 camp for Bangladesh tour. The players will feature in two practice matches during the camp.