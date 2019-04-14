Share:

LAHORE - A man on Saturday allegedly shaved off his wife’s head in Islampura after she refused to go to Dubai and become part of a prostitution ring.

Police have registered an FIR on the complaint of Musarrat against her husband. Police say they are conducting raids to arrest the accused.

The incident has been reported just a week after a man attacked his wife (Asma Aziz), stripped her naked and shaved off her head after she refused to dance for his friends. Asma used the social media to share her story, which went viral and the authorities took notice. The case is currently being investigated.

The case also attracted Amnesty International’s attention that posted a tweet and asked for ‘systemic change’ to curb domestic violence against women in Pakistan.

Musarrat has said in her application that her husband used to force her into prostitution and he “wanted to send me to Dubai to work with a prostitution ring”.

According to the FIR, when Musarrat refused to accept her husband’s orders, he shaved off her head.

Police said that teams have been sent to arrest the accused.

Musarrat said in a video statement recorded to the police: “My husband repeatedly asked for money and told me to earn money through the illegal means. His demand for Rs100,000 to Rs150,000 per month has been growing stronger for the last couple of weeks.”

She went on to say: “I did not want to do prostitution and I decided that I will not do this for the sake of my children come what may. I came to the police with my complaint and now want him arrested,” Musarrat said.