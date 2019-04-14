Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed the confidence that Pakistan armed forces are fully capable of defeating any aggression.

He was speaking as chief guest at the passing out parade held at Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul on Saturday. The President said Pakistan armed forces are highly-motivated, battle hardened, and fully aware of the multitude of the threats to the country.

Cadets of 139th PMA Long Course, 9th Mujahid Course, 58th Integrated Course and 14th Lady Cadet Course passed out on completion of their training. Cadets from Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka were also among the passed out cadets, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

The chief guest reviewed the parade and gave awards to the distinguished cadets. Sword of honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer, Haider Ali Khan. President’s Gold Medal was awarded to Battalion Senior Under Officer, Muhammad Umar Khan while Commandant’s cane was awarded to two cadets Course Under Officer Muhammad Shahzad from Mujahid Course and Course Under Officer Ahmed Bilal from Integrated Course.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal was awarded to friendly countries Under Officer, Abryrathns from Sri Lanka. Commandant’s cane was awarded to Course Under Officer, Ayesha Shakeel from Lady Cadet Course.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Dr Alvi congratulated the passed out cadets and their families. He said: “You will be leading some of the best trained, motivated and battle hardened soldiers in the world. Bear in mind that your nation reposes great trust in you and it must be maintained by achieving high standard of professional excellence.”

He was of the view that Pakistan armed forces were highly-motivated, battle hardened, and fully aware of the multitude of the threats to the country. “I have no doubt that Pakistan armed forces are fully capable of deterring and defeating aggression across the complete spectrum of threat. The recent stand off on our Eastern front hold testimony to this very fact,” he added.

The President said while our operational preparedness and befitting response defeated the nefarious designs of the enemy, it also amplifies our sincere intentions for peace and relationship based on sovereign equality and mutual respect. Pakistan seeks a relationship based on sovereign equality and mutual respect with its neighbors, he assured.

“Pakistan has been and will always remain promoter of peace as part of its national policy. Let there be no doubt that any misadventure and even the slightest breach of our national security will get a befitting response and no sacrifice will be considered too great in accomplishing to this sacred cause,” he made it clear.

He said Pakistan is a global participant in combating the menace of terrorism and will continue to play this role with due national resolve. He assured that Pakistan will continue to stand by Kashmiri brethren in their legitimate struggle and right of self determination.

“While we continue to put our resolute in moral political efforts to find the solution of this conflict, we will leave no stone unturned in exposing the perpetrators, suppressors of innocent Kashmiris. I urge the world powers to take stock of the plight of the Kashmiri people in the light of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.” He further said the challenges and complexities faced by Pakistan are immense and are ever growing in nature. However, he asserted, the success that Pakistanis have achieved as a nation against the scorch of terrorism has no parallel in the contemporary world.

He was of the view that Pakistan Army has played a pivotal and a unique role in this entire effort and it is upon the nation now to further the gains through unwavering commitment and sound character. “Sacrifices rendered by our brave soldiers and officers for peace in the past are matchless. The world must act against the blatant violation of the fundamental human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir,” he added. A large number of senior serving and retired military officials, diplomats and relatives of passing out cadets witnessed the parade.