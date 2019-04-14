Share:

Bhartiya Janta Party Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Raja Singh copied a Pakistani patriotic song released by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Raja Singh made only a slight change in the song and presented it as his own creation.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor on his personal Twitter account pointed out the evident act of copying.

“Glad that you copied. But copy to speak the truth as well. #PakistanZindabad,” he wrote.

The said song is almost a word to word copy of a Pakistani song, only replacing the word Pakistan with Hindustan.