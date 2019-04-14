Share:

KHAIRPUR - The Department of Business Administration, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, arranged a one-day workshop for the students of BBA and MBA.

The workshop was facilitated by Ms. Aqsa Asim, Senior Joint Director National Institute of Banking and Finance, State Bank of Pakistan.

She highlighted the key concepts of Human Resource Management and informed the youngsters about different opportunities in this broader field.

Dr. Rahim Bux Soomro was the focal person of the event whereas Chairman Department of Business Administration Dr. Minhoon Khan Laghari in his speech told students that market is open for talented students and those who are devoted and committed to their studies find no difficulties in job hunt. He also shed light on the scope of Human Resource Management.

The chairman also expressed gratitude to the visiting scholar for sparing time to lecture at the univers