We do not know him, we do not know his name, we do not know his motivation, and we do not know his story. Terrorism has no religion, no culture, no borders, and no home. The act of violence towards others destroyed part of you that is human. He may win a few battles, but he has already lost the war. The innocent people he killed lived fulfilling lives surrounding by love, happiness, and compassion. In his attempt further his agenda and push forward with domination, he constantly burns in his personal hell. The blood of pill sentence to an afterlife of external domination. In that sense, he has lost before he has even begun.

We can tell the stories that will make people across the word go speechless. We do this by telling the stories of every one of those fifty destroyed Muslims families. Before we do that, we can see that other people inspired by the strength of Muslims and they are accepting Islam on their own. This is the power of Islam. We do not force them to accept Islam. Our PROPHET (S.A.W.W) teaches that we behave well with every person and other religion inspired by this.

Nevertheless, this is so tragic that we would not see their beautiful faces again. It is important that no stone is left unturned to get to how this act of terrorism occurred and how we could have prevented it”

SONIA MIR,

Karachi, March 25.