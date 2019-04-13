Share:

LAHORE-Descon won the Professor Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Memorial Cricket Tournament after thrashing Netsol by 83 runs in the final played here at Lahore Gymkhana Cricket Ground.

Descon opted to bat first and posted 184 on the board in the allotted overs after losing four wickets. Muhammad Mubashir batted with a lot of authority and played an inspiring knock of 93 runs. From Netsol, only Junaid Jamshaid bowled well and picked up two wickets.

Chasing the decent target, Netsol could make 101 runs for the loss of all wickets. Only Muhammad Shehzad resisted well and contributed with 28 runs as none of their batsmen could play a good knock for their team. Faheem Mukhtar Butt was on fire as he grabbed four wickets for his side. On his brilliant performance, Muhammad Mubashir was handed over man of the match award.

Former LCCA treasurer Mian Mubeen and DSP Punjab Police Saleem Mukhtar graced the occasion as chief guests and gave away winning trophy to Descon and distributed prizes and awards among the top performers. Pakistan cricket team selector Waseem Haider was guest of honour during the final while a great number of cricketer enthusiasts were also present there. The final was officiated by elite panel of PCB umpires and referee.