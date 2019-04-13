Share:

LAHORE-The second day of PFDC Fashion Week held in Nishat hotel gathered a coterie of fashion connoisseurs, critics, aficionadas and the fraternity.

Teaming up with the who’s who of the glam world, psfw19 opened up its gate for various experimental designers to showcase the stories that drive their designs. Rici Melion opened the show and the collections that followed included, Sameer Karasu, Zasimo, Hanah, Khaadi, Sana Safinaz, Aquafina Rising Talent, Saira Shakira and The House of Kamiar Rokni.

Although there was no real ‘celebrity moment’ but the fashion week succeeded in creating quality fashion show, as witnessed.

Here is our round up of Day2:

Rici Melion

Casual and delightfully wearable, ‘Rici Melion’s collection titled ‘Voice’ was one of the highlights this season with an understated collection high on detail. The designer shed light on the importance of mental health with his artistic outfits on the ramp.

Premium fabrics, luxe details, exaggerated asymmetrical cut lines, classic loose fit pleated silhouettes and bare chested coats were the main highlights.

Actor Ahmed Ali Butt walked the ramp as a showstopper for the designer in a classic black tuxedo.

Sameer Karasu

Sameer Karasu collection titled ‘High street Savages’ had the audience up on their seats in admiration. Every garment was mathematically cut and stitched to perfection by dedicated seamstresses. Black abstracts paired with pink patterns, sheer organza sleeves, snake embroidered blazers, peplum tops, elaborately chic sleeves and edgy fashion accessories were the main highlights of the collection.

Zasimo

‘Zasimo’ charmed the fashion enthusiasts with their latest high street fashion collection. Western chic with asymmetrical cuts and fridge details were the main highlight. Overall the collection was sophisticated, distinct and very remarkable.

Hanah

A sleek sense of style, perfect for every season especially for summer was being showcased by young designer Hanah. Bold outfits, playful designs, quirky and fun accessories, soft color palettes, sequined blazers, sheer flowy dresses all made fashion statements on the runway.

Khaadi

The creations of Khaadi are always easy and minimal, but this time around we feel the brand lacked an interesting lineup. Too repetitive and boring were the colors and designs. Color blocking, classic whites with pops of colors, pastel hues with contrasting gold’s were worn by the models as they strutted down the runway.

Sana Safinaz

‘Boheme Luxe’ by Sana Safinaz reinterpreted traditional bridals and fused them with modern boho-chic for relaxed glamour and easy elegance. The cuts and silhouettes merged seamlessly with the variety of fabric, embellishments and thread work used, created the signature luxe of the Sana Safinaz bridal.

Aquafina Rising Talent

Among the three designers selected for Aquafina rising talent segment, the collection of Zeeshan Mohyuddin titled ‘Recursion’ was a standout. Zeeshan’s collection consisted of strong cuts and bold silhouettes. Inspirational elements had been taken from the basic geometric shapes which were amalgamated with the light shadow concept from where the monochromatic colour palette was extracted.

Saira Shakira

Saira Shakira collection ‘The Secret Garden’ emerged as the true winner of the night. The westernised outfits were designed using antiquated aesthetics that evoked an aura of the wild and the free. Polka dot skirt, with matching bandeau top and cape was the main highlight of the collection.

The House of Kamiar Rokni

From Casual to luxury evening and formal wear, House of Kamiar Rokni collection incorporated multiple traditional textiles and treatments using the ancient art of block printing, the hippie chic sensibility of tie & dye and the richly decorative fabric of brocade. Overall the entire ready to wear collection was full of vibrant colors and funky cuts, suitable for any fashion fanatic.