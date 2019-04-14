Share:

PESHAWAR : At least seven persons, including six women and a child, died and three injured as heavy rains wreaked havoc in South Waziristan Saturday.

According to Fata Disaster Management Authority (FDMA), six women drowned when a pickup van carrying a marriage party was swept away by the gushing water while passing through the Ucha Khwara. Three other women, a child and the driver were rescued.

In the second incident, a child of the nomadic Dotani tribe, that was encamped near Ucha Khwara, was swept away. Meanwhile, authorities issued a weather advisory forecasting heavy rain and flash floods in the tribal districts.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtonkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday ordered the provincial authorities to mobilize all resources to help flood-hit victims of South Waziristan. The chief minister also sought report from officials regarding loss of human lives and damages in the wake of floods in the tribal area.

Expressing grief over loss of precious lives in the calamity, he also assured the victims that the government would extend all possible help to them.

