Share:

On Sunday, a Summit Air jet at Lukla Airport in Nepal hit a parked Manang Air helicopter, as the plane was taking off to fly to Katmandu, Setopati.net reports.

An official source in Nepal has told Sputnik that four people have died due to the collision in Katmandu.

The helicopter pilot, as well as two police officers, have been killed, while the air-hostess and plane's pilot received serious injuries. According to a preliminary report, the plane was not carrying any passengers.

Lukla Airpot, which serves as the main hub for those visiting Mount Everest, is known as one of the most dangerous airports in the world, because it is located in between mountains and has an extremely short runway. Harsh weather conditions and a lack of lights make takeoffs and landings even more difficult.