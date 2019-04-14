Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the government is successfully heading towards acquisition of targets at the foreign front.

Talking to media in Multan on Sunday, he said China, Japan and Iran are the tree important countries and Pakistan is going to hold interactions with these countries in next few days.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will also visit Iran and China. He said the Prime Minister will attend Belt and Road Forum opening forum to be held in China as a chief guest and will address on the forum. He said Imran Khan will hold important meetings with the high leadership of China.