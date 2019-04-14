Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hanif Abbasi was released from Camp Jail on Saturday following the Lahore High Court order.

The former PML-N lawmaker was arrested days before the last general elections after an anti-narcotics court awarded him life imprisonment in an ephedrine quota case last year.

On Thursday, an LHC bench headed by Justice Alia Neelum accepted Abbasi’s bail plea and issued directives to release him after submission of two surety bonds worth Rs10 million.

When the court issued his release order, Abbasi was under treatment at Sheikh Zayed Hospital as he suffered from heart and kidney-related issues.

Abbasi remained at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Sheikh Zayed Hospital. His electrocardiogram showed variations which, according to doctors, was a serious issue. Earlier, doctors placed a stent during angioplasty of Abbasi at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

On Friday, he was taken back to Camp Jail from where he was set free. On Saturday, PML-N workers gathered outside the jail to welcome their leader. They chanted slogans and showers Abbasi with rose petals as he came out of the jail.

Fawad’s tweets

According to INP news agency, Federal Information Minister Fawad Ch said: “PTI leader Aleem Khan should be granted bail if those who looted billions and caused losses to national exchequer can have their bails ap1proved easily.”

“Aleem Khan’s case is less serious. If those suspects who looted billions from the country can be granted bail so easily, then a businessman who faces no charges of causing any loss to the national exchequer should also be given bail,” the minister tweeted, “It is a common perception that Aleem has been sentenced in a crime that he did not commit owing to the noise created by the opposition,” he added.

NAB hints at action against minister

According to NNI news agency, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal took notice of Fawad’s remarks and the bureau hinted at taking action against the minister.

NAB said: “It has been decided to analyse Fawad’s recent statements regarding the anti-corruption watchdog, and it would be determined whether his declarations intervene in NAB matters or not.

It has no connection with any political party or individual, and has also proven its impartiality with its conduct.”