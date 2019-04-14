Share:

QUETTA - Members of the Hazara community on Saturday continued their sit-in at Quetta’s Western Bypass against the government’s failure to protect their lives and properties.

At least 20 people were killed and scores injured in a blast believed to be targeting members of the Hazara community in Quetta’s Hazarganji market on Friday morning.

Eight Hazara community members, an FC official and two children were among the dead. Hours after the tragedy in Quetta, one person was martyred and at least 11 others including two FC personnel injured in a similar incident in Chaman.

Women and children are among those who have been staging a sit-in shortly after the blast. The protesters demanded the government implement an effective security plan to protect them. They said the government failed to provide them with security and appealed for justice to be served.

Funeral

Eight victims were laid to rest in Hazara Town graveyard. Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau, Health Minister Naseebullah Mari, Adviser to CM Abdul Khaliq Hazara, MPA Qadir Nayel and a large number of the members of Hazara community attended the funeral.

Show of solidarity

Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi met the families of blast victims. The minister assured them of all-out cooperation and offered Fateh.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, addressing the media, vowed to make better security arrangements in the future. He said the attack was conducted to sabotage the peaceful atmosphere. Expressing solidarity with the victims, the chief minister said those who are responsible for this heinous activity are inhumane and deserve no mercy.

Notables took the social media to show solidarity with the victims of terrorism. Hamza Ali Abbasi believes it is “another plot to harm Pakistan & divide us along religious and ethnic lines.”

Hareem Farooq posts a photo of the family of one of the martyrs crying and calming each other down at the same time.

Veteran actor Shaan Shahid also takes to Twitter to delineate the sorrow present in his heart. Mawra Hocane, who is often very vocal on social issues also shares her feelings on her official account. She prays, “Oh Allah! Please make these acts of cowardice & inhumanity stop. Please.”

Imran Abbas says his heart “bleeds” due to the harrowing attack on members of Hazara community. Mahira Khan prays for the deceased souls and their families.

Ali Rehman Khan prays for the speedy recovery of the injured people.

Legendary actor Faysal Quraishi feels its painful that members of a particular community are attacked again and again. Also, he is furious because the terrorists that attack these people are rarely apprehended.

Armeena Khan also takes to Twitter to write the Arabic phrase from the Holy Quran that means, “We belong to Allah and to Allah we shall return. We wish this was the last attack in the entire country and we pray for the victims and their families.”