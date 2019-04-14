Share:

MIRPURKHAS - The heirs of the martyrs of Samjhota Express, flanked by scores of people, held a protest demonstration on Saturday outside Madina Masjid against the release of suspects in the case.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards; they raised slogans against the Indian government. They demanded that the Indian government return the bodies of martyrs to their heirs, compensate them, and award exemplary punishment to the culprits.

Speakers on the occasion strongly condemned the Indian government for releasing those involved in the gruesome incident.

On the other hand, hundreds of workers and office-bearers of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Mirpurkhas accorded a warm welcome to their leaders including PSP President Anis Kaim Khani, Vice President Ashfaq Ahmed Mangi, and PSP Sindh President Shabbir Ahmed Kaim Khani at Mirpurkhas Tool Plaza. The workers raised slogans in the support of their leaders. Speaking on the occasion, the PSP leader urged the people to join PSP.