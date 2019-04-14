Share:

LAHORE : Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, who is also serving as Punjab acting governor nowadays, has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is working hard to bring foreign investment to Pakistan. Speaking at a dinner hosted in the honour of representatives of the Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce and business community at Governor’s House here, Elahi said that conducive atmosphere is being provided to foreign investors. The Hong Kong delegation included Consul General of Pakistan Abdul Qadir Memon; Chairman of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong Chaudhry Gulzar Muhammad; Behzad Mirza, Chairman of the Asia & Africa Committee, Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce; Lau Yuet Yung Ellen, Director of Cable Consultant Limited; Vice President of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong Tang Kam Tin; Chairman of Chinese Manufactures Association Hong Kong Sabina Wong; Director of Masyi Technologies Sdn Bhd Lawrence Yueng; Production Director of Circle Creation Hong Kong Winnie Yueng; Director of Circle Creation Hong Kong Ho Yuk Bing Barbara; Director of AJ’s International Ltd Richard Cheng Tung; DMD of Corporate Management at HNA Group International Company Ltd Chan Pak Nin; Director of J R Consulting HK Ltd Javed Chattha; Sandy Cheng, MD of Global Cargo (far East) Ltd; MM Khan, SSP Hong Kong Police Rtd; Consultant of Hong Kong China Trade Yu Sau Ming Homer; Coordinator of EuroAsia One Belt One Road Centre Joellen Chan; Live ABC Interactive Corporation (Taiwan) representative Chien Wai Miao; Rai Muhammad Riaz, Director of Advance General Group HK Ltd; Ghulam Mustafa, MD of GM Enterprises Ltd; Syed Amir Masood Bukhari, Director of NTS Life Company; Khalid Rehman; Alice Lin of the Pak China Cooperation Forum; Muhammad Irfan, MD of Twin Trading Ltd and Ali Awan, Trade Development Officer at the Consulate General of Pakistan, Hong Kong.

Elahi said that more and more investment is essential for restoration of national economy and putting Pakistan on path of progress and prosperity and the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is working to ensure all facilities and incentives to foreign investors. He said that investors in Pakistan will be given full protection because change cannot be brought about in Pakistan without increasing investment. He said the Punjab government is also attaching due importance to investment on directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.