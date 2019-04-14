Share:

Srinagar - Indian troops martyred another two Kashmiri youth during a cordon and search operation in Shopian District of occupied Kashmir on Saturday.

The killing of youth, identified as Shahjahan Mir and Abid Hussain Wagay triggered massive demonstrations in the area.

Indian police and troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters. More than 20 demonstrators were injured in brutal actions of the forces’ personnel.

APHC leader Syed Ali Geelani paid tribute to the martyred youth and denounced the use of brute force on peaceful protesters by Indian troops and police personnel.

Separately, protests erupted in Laser area of Rafiabad in Baramulla district after Indian Army soldiers thrashed two youth for not casting their votes during the 1st phase of the so-called Indian parliamentary elections held in the territory on Thursday. The protesters said that the army soldiers stopped the vehicle of the youth, checked their fingers and questioned them why they didn’t cast vote in elections. They started beating the youth, injuring them severely.

Shutdown

A complete shutdown was observed in Bhaderwah area of Doda district to remember the victims of a massacre carried out by Indian troops in 1990. Three civilians were killed and dozens others injured on this day in 1990 in the indiscriminate firing of the troops on peaceful protesters at Seri Bazaar in Bhaderwah.

Draconian law enforced

Reportedly, the authorities booked four people including a Jamaat-e-Islami activist under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), in Kulgam district and shifted them to Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu.

Curfews

Curfew remained imposed in Kishtwar town and its adjoining areas for the fifth consecutive day. The curfew was imposed in Kishtwar following the killing of a RSS leader, Chandrakant Sharma, and his personal security officer by unidentified gunmen at Kishtwar district hospital on Tuesday.

Voice for rights

On the other hand, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in a statement issued in Srinagar said that its two member delegation comprising Chaudhry Tanveer Ahmed and Qari Mazhar Iqbal Naeemi met the officials of Amnesty International in Helsinki, the capital of Finland. The delegation apprised the AI officials of the undemocratic decision of Indian authorities of banning a political party like JKLF and continued illegal detention of Yasin Malik.