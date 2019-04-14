Share:

Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli announced retirement after the season on Saturday.

The veteran defender, who turns 38 next month, made the announcement after Saturday's 2-1 loss to SPAL in Serie A. Barzagli says: "When you are a footballer you find it hard to think about life after football, but this season's injuries helped me to understand. I've decided to quit in June."

It has been suggested that Barzagli could join Juventus coaching staff. "I'm trying to figure out what to do next. I am attracted to various ideas in the world of football, and I will take the time to decide. I have to understand what will interest me and if I can do it well."

Barzagli joined Juventus in 2011 from VfL Wolfsburg. Along with Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, Barzagli formed Juventus' famed 'BBC defense' and has won seven Serie A titles. Also as an integral part of the Italy team, he helped it win the 2006 World Cup.