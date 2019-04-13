Share:

LAHORE- The trials of Lahore Division’s under-16 women cricket team were completed here at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) ground on Saturday.

Coach Shahid Latif and manager Madam Humera supervised the trials and selected the team, which will feature in Sports Board Punjab’s annual sports calendar second phase competitions being staged from April 14 to May 4 in Lahore.

The selected 16 players are Kashaf Khan, Minahal Khan, Aiysha Shahbaz, Muskan Abid, Rabia Sher Ali, Sumera, Amna, Tayyba, Lamia, Fatima, Jennifer, Wajiha Khan, Nida, Safa Aslam, Maryam and Haleema Dua.