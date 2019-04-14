Share:

QUETTA : The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a man for allegedly harassing and blackmailing a woman in Quetta by using her doctored images. According to FIA regional director Altaf Hussain, the agency’s cyber crime circle arrested a suspect identified as Abdullah over his alleged involvement in persecuting and blackmailing a woman by using her doctored images.

He said the FIA took action against the suspect on the complaint of the victim woman, adding a fake press identity card and a cell phone were seized from the possession of the suspect.

Last year in Nov, FIA cyber crime circle had claimed to have arrested a man for blackmailing women through social media.

According to details, the FIA Cyber Crime Wing arrested a 34-year-old man named Shahid from Karachi on a young girl’s complaint. The girl had alleged that the man blackmailed her using her photos and demanded money.

The youth confessed before media that he made two fake IDs on social media site Facebook, used fake pictures to befriend girls in order to blackmail them and extort money.

“I created a fake Facebook ID Omar Ali Khan and a page with the same name and sent friend requests to a number of girls. Once they accepted my friend requests I used to make marriage promises and demanded pictures from them,” said Shahid.