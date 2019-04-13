Share:

ISLAMABAD-A large number of students and activists on Saturday gathered in honour of Mashal Khan to mark two years since his brutal lynching that resulted in his death. The gathering was organized by Progressive Students Federation (PRSF) outside the National Press Club.

The marchers called for restoration of student unions, elimination of all forms of discrimination on campus, and secularising the curriculum to counter the spread of hateful ideologies in schools, colleges and universities throughout the country.

The marchers also condemned Friday’s attack in Quetta that targeted the Hazara community.

Speakers at the event recalled the tragic and distressing manner in which Mashal had been silenced by a mob on completely false and concocted accusations which highlighted the manner in which extremist ideologies that had been nurtured by ‘deep state’ to further its interests were fundamentally altering our society which is also evident in sectarian acts of terror against minorities including the Friday’s attack on the Hazara community.

The marchers also prominently featured members of the Awami Workers Party (AWP), students from Quaid-i-Azam University, National Institute of Science and Technology, International Islamic University, and COMSATS, as well as various civil society activists.

PRSF’s Aunil Muntazir addressed the marchers and stated that it was the most unfortunate that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had supposedly come to power through its overwhelming support amongst the youth, a segment which constitutes 65% of the country’s population, but was unwilling to take any policy steps to address their problems.

Lecturer and AWP organiser Alia Amirali spoke about the importance of reinstating student unions to counter ‘the galloping advance of hate on campuses and the society that not only resulted in Mashal’s lynching but which once again reared its nasty head when Prof Khalid Hameed was murdered by his student in Bahawalpur for simply organising a mixed gender farewell party at a college’.

Alia stressed the need for all concerned about the state of this country to understand that the failure to mobilise effective resistance against extremism, militarisation and neo-liberalism stemmed from the void created by the absence of student unions and weak trade unions.

Alia added that the neoliberal assault on education had a deeply gendered impact since generally parents prefer to send boys to the more expensive schools are opposed to their female siblings, which is evident in the skewed enrolment ratios in elite private schools. Danish Yaseen of the PRSF highlighted that ‘the country’s political leaders will continue to disappoint in absence of meaningful training through student unions which were first suspended in 1984 by the Zia regime, restored briefly during Benazir Bhutto’s first stint in office before being suspended once again in 1993 following a Supreme Court ruling that needs to be immediately revisited since the ban on student unions contravenes Article 17, freedom of association, in the constitution”.

Student activists marching outside the National Press Club to mark the 2nd anniversary of the brutal lynching of AWKUM student Mashal Khan.–Staff photo by Syed Mehdi