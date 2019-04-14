Share:

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Railways Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday hinted at making more passengers and freight trains functional in next few months.

The federal minister chaired a meeting here at Railway camp office and discussed several matters including bringing out more freight trains in next two months. The meeting was informed that currently, 12 such trains are functional. Terming the freight trains as backbone of railways, Shaikh Rasheed said that this would help the country’s economy to grow.

Separately addressing the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the minister said that economic stability of the country is impossible until political stability. He said unfortunately, corruption has become part of the society as the wealth is being considered as an identity. “Corrupt and inefficient politicians destroyed the country’s economy.” He regretted, adding that losses of railways increased in the previous governments.

Shaikh said that the corruption cannot be done until minister and secretary of concerned department are getting involved in malpractice. He informed that food coaches have been closed as they were often used for smuggling rather carrying food items. He vowed the country would make history in development within 5 to 10 years. He was addressing the inauguration of “Pakistan Auto Parts Exhibition 2019.” He declared that the current government would support local industry, inviting Pakistan Auto Industry to come along with the railways and refurbish trains.

Sh Rasheed also took jab at Indian Prime Minister Narrendra Modi and said that Modi is evil-minded, he can allow attack on Pakistan after losing first round of elections. “He (Modi) always uses Hindu card against Pakistan. Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces can be targeted by India,” the federal minister warned.

Announcing revolutionary steps for revival of Railways, the minister said that 40 passenger and 20 freight trains would be run by Railways soon. He said the previous governments had looted the country’s exchequer and left the PTI-led federal government with no option except going to the IMF.

“I am the only one who is reiterating from the very first day that we have to go to the IMF,” said the railways minister.