LAHORE - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Punjab House in the federal capital on Saturday.

Matters of mutual interest, general political situation and development strategy came under discussion at the meeting. They agreed on enhancement of bilateral cooperation and partnership between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in various fields.

Buzdar said that people of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have a strong bond of love and both provincial governments are working on the policy of cooperation for welfare of people of both provinces. He said the Punjab Food Authority can provide services to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for supply of pure food and the public service delivery can be improved through cooperation in the IT sector. He said the public service is “our joint resolve and we will prove that we have done work”. Trade activities can be increased by improving the road network, he said.

The chief minister said that Punjab is working with the support of the private sector to introduce new tourism locations. He said, “We will make a tourism spot at 800 feet height at Koh-e-Sulayman and proposals are being reviewed to develop a tourism point in the river area of Bhakkar.” He said joint efforts will be made to control movement of suspicious and criminal elements in the border areas. He said various aspects of a motorway connecting Punjab to Sindh through Dera Ghazi Khan are being discussed. He said various roads will be built in Punjab through the public-private partnership. The chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa invited Buzdar to visit Peshawar. Buzdar said he will visit Peshawar soon.

The KP chief minister said the PTI has come to power in Punjab for the first time and this is a good sign. “We are striving to do historic service to people. He offered his condolences to Buzdar over the death of his father. He offered fateha for the soul of Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar. He said the late Sardar Feteh Buzdar rendered services in social, welfare and political sectors. Provincial minister Samiullah Chaudhry, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, KP Adviser Ajmal Wazir, parliamentarians Riaz Khan, Pir Musawwar, Syed Fakhar Jehan and others were also present.

CM GREETS SIKHS ON

VAISAKHI FESTIVAL

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the provincial government congratulates and welcomes the Sikh community on Vaisakhi festival and shares their joy.

“All facilities will be provided to Sikhs on Vaisakhi and we take pleasure in providing services to Sikhs,” he said. He said the constitution of Pakistan gives equal rights to all minorities and new Pakistan is running on principles of tolerance, brotherhood and harmony. He said the government under Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken measures to open the Kartarpur Corridor. He said the PTI believes in religious harmony and freedom and Sikh visitors will bring message of love and brotherhood with them.