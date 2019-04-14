Share:

Karachi - Mutttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener and the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Communication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Sindh has been divided into two parts owing to biased attitude of the provincial government and now just a formal announcement is to be made.

Addressing a press conference here at the party’s headquarters, Siddiqui slammed the Pakistan People’s Party Sindh government “for what he called” biased attitude with people of urban Sindh. “There are two Sindh — one which contributes 95 per cent to the country’s revenue and another that consumes the entire funds. He urged the centre to play its due role against the injustices being carried out by the provincial government, demanding the federal government to intervene in Sindh affairs under Article 149 of the Constitution.

Prime Minister Imran Khan should take notice of blatant violation of the rules in Sindh and ensure provision of rights to the people.”Those who had divided Pakistan in 1971 now divided Sindh with their biased way of ruling. The PM should use his constitutional powers to provide relief people of the province,” Siddiqui emphasised.

He went on to say that the 18th Constitutional amendment is not implemented in letter and spirit as powers have not been devolved to the lowest tier of the government. “After the 18th amendment, the powers have been accumulated with provinces instead of devolution,” he asserted. The MQM-P convener said that provincial autonomy is less important than the people’s autonomy, demanding that 35 per cent resources, powers and departments of Sindh should be devolved to the local governments. “The rights of the people have been kept on the name of provincial autonomy,” he said.

Announcing holding a public gathering on April 27, the MQM-P convener said now they are going to take the case to the peoples’ court. He said the Sindh government had awarded 200,000 jobs during the past 11 years in rule in violation of the eligibility criteria and completely neglecting the deserving youth belong to urban areas of the province.

Speaking about new province, the MQM-P chief said that those who had migrated from India after partition in 1947 carried their part of the land with them, adding that they have their province in the shape of evacuee Sindh.

Explaining what he called discrimination with urban areas, Siddiqui pointed out that only one out of nine Public Service Commission members belongs to urban parts of Sindh. Similarly, four of 45 provincial secretaries, one of 29 deputy commissioners, four of 27 DIGs, one of five AIGs belong to urban Sindh,” he revealed, adding that people get recruited in rural areas on contract are later regularised on the posts reserved for urban areas. “This is tantamount to stealing the rights of deserving youth of urban Sindh,” he regretted, adding that these injustices have added to the feeling of deprivation amongst the people.

Siddiqui also distanced away his party from anti-Pakistan march in America while strongly condemning the so-called march. “Our future and every other thing is linked with Pakistan as ‘we are not accidentally Pakistanis,” he declared.

Speaking about the inflation, the MQM-P said that the common man has been hit hard by hike in the prices of daily-use commodities, adding that even medicine prices have been increased considerably.

He demanded the Prime Minster to take notice of hike in medicine prices to give some sort of relief to the people.

The party’s parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Kanwar Naveed Jameel said that blue-eyed persons of the PPP would be recruited even on urban areas’ quota as fake domiciles have already been made to snatch right of the deserving persons. He alleged that the Sindh Public Service Commission head while misusing his powers had recruited his one child on rural and another on urban quota. This is the worst example of nepotism in the province,” Jameel regretted. He feared that 41,000 new jobs as announced by the CM would be awarded on nepotism, asking the National Accountability Bureau to take notice of sheer violation of rules and regulations by the Sindh government.

The MQM-P leaders also demanded the federal government to ensure that the people of Karachi, Hyderabad and other Urban parts be given their right in jobs in the federal institutions.