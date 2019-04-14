Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly and PML-N leader, Hamza Shehbaz to appear before it on Monday (tomorrow), in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader has been summoned as a chief executive of the mills.

Earlier this week, an accountability court in Lahore had indicted Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

Hamza Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are currently on bail in the reference. Both were awarded bails by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference, accusing the former Punjab chief minister, Hamza Shehbaz and others for causing loss to the national exchequer and misusing his authority by sanctioning construction of a bridge to facilitate his sugar mill.