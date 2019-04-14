Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday reiterated that there was no military solution to the Afghanistan issue.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi urged for resolution of the Afghanistan conflict through a comprehensive dialogue.

In a statement, he said that all parties should express full determination to find a solution to peace.

This month, Pakistan had pulled out of US-Taliban talks - to be held in Doha, Qatar next month. So far the US and Taliban officials have held several rounds of talks in the Qatar capital in a bid to end the 18-year long war in Afghanistan.

Last week, Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, flew from Kabul to Islamabad to have wide-ranging discussions with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other officials. He also visited the General Headquarters to meet army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Later, he said: “Men (and) women, young (and) not-so-young, all will join in intra-Afghan dialogue in Doha (and) eventual negotiations.”

Earlier, the United States had warned Pakistan that tension with Afghanistan will not be helpful for peace in the region. FM Qureshi propagated Pakistan’s stance over the matter, and maintained that “Pakistan believes in peaceful resolution of the Afghan conflict by talks” and that there is “no military solution to deal with the issue.”

He added: “Pakistan supports all efforts for peace with Afghan partners.”

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said that Islamabad had always supported the peace talks and will continue to play its facilitative role for durable peace in Afghanistan. “Dialogue is a good way of resolving all outstanding conflicts”, he added.

He said that Pakistan will not be part of the next round of talks between the US and Taliban in Doha in April. “There will also be an Intra-Afghan dialogue in Doha on April 14-15, organised by Russia,” the spokesperson said. The first such meeting was held in Moscow in February this year.

FATF recommendations

Over the weekend, the Financial Action Task Force handed over Pakistan its agenda afresh for an action plan in compliance with the recommendations on global standards against financial crimes to warrant Pakistan’s exclusion from its grey list.

The finance ministry received the recommendations which require documentation of all Sarafa (gold) markets in the country, restriction on sale and purchase of gold items using cash and instead payment must be made with a bank card, and collection of data of gold buyers.

The recommendations further demand of Pakistan to ensure restriction on supply of gold and jewellery to the banned outfits and terrorist organisations.

Another demand includes collection of data of all registered trust organisations at each district level and regulation of [thousands of] registered trust organisations, and establishment of its district-level regulation system on an immediate basis. Furthermore, the recommendations require collection of details of accounts of all trust organisations at a district-level.

Besides, Pakistan will present an implementation report on its action plan to the FATF tomorrow, the third of four such reports to be presented to the global financial watchdog before its review of Islamabad’s performance in June, 2019.