LAHORE - Business community in Pakistan can get access to global market by ensuring participation in trade fairs and exhibitions in Germany. This was stated by Honorary Consul of Pakistan in Germany Matthias Theis while speaking at a ceremony at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI acting President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal also spoke on the occasion.

“Pakistani businessmen must attend trade and business events in Europe”, Matthias Theis said, adding that biggest trade fairs in Germany were playing a role in boosting the German exports. He said that participation of Pakistani businessmen in these trade fairs and exhibition will help them to find new business partners besides introducing their products to the world. He said that strong liaison between Chambers of Commerce & Industry and business institutions of the two countries would definitely enhance the mutual trade volume. He said that Pakistani business community would have to adopt a strong strategy as customers in European Union were not only quality conscious but also very selective in making deals with other countries.

Khawaja Shahzad Nasir said that Pakistan and Germany were steady trading partners. “Germany comes at 11th place among the top importing countries and at 5th place among the top exporting countries for Pakistan. It is good to see that level of two-way trade is increasing year by year. It was 2.4 billion dollars in 2017 and went up to 2.62 billion in 2018”, he said.

“Pakistani entrepreneurs should ensure maximum participation in the international trade fairs and exhibitions to enhance their exposure in the fast changing trend in international trade”, he added.

He said that Pakistan and Germany have very cordial diplomatic relations. He said that trading partners were heading towards finding new avenues of trade and investment. “Germany is one of the few trillion economies in the world. We are glad to have trade and investment relations with Germany”, he said.

He said that Germany was one of the major trading partners of Pakistan in European Union. He said that business community was grateful to Germany for supporting Pakistan with regard to GSP plus status.

Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that Pakistan was looking towards Germany for further help in meeting the growing needs for energy. Germany has earned respectable name in the field of alternative energy solutions in the world. He invited the German investors to avail the trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan through joint ventures. Pakistan offers a great potential for foreign investment by way of having a strategic location with abundant raw materials and cheapest labour force. He said that German investors could benefit from oil & gas, food & food processing, cold chain system, dairy processing and engineering etc. He also praised the efforts made by certain German organizations especially in the field of technical and vocational training in Pakistan.