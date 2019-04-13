Share:

LAHORE - The 16-team Patron’s Trophy Grade-II cricket tournament will commence today (Sunday) across eight different centres of the country.

All matches, except the final, which will be played from May 1-4 at Pindi Cricket Stadium, will be three-day non first-class fixtures. The 16 teams have been divided into four pools, with the pool-toppers progressing to the semifinals to be played at the Diamond Cricket Ground and Pindi Cricket Stadium from April 27-29, said PCB spokesperson here on Saturday. The Pool A consists of Civil Association Authority, Haideri Traders, Navy and Omar Associates. All matches will be played in Karachi and will be shared between National Bank Complex, State Bank ground and UBL Sports Complex while Pool B comprises Candyland, Capital Development Authority, Ghani Glass and Port Qasim Authority. All matches will be split between Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, and R.Naveed Academy, Sheikhupura. Pool C includes Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan International Airlines and State Bank. All matches will be shared between Army Cricket Ground and Diamond Cricket Ground while Pool D has K-Electric, Karachi Port Trust, Railways and Sabir’s Paultry. All matches will be played in Lahore and will be shared between the LCCA Ground and Railway Stadium.