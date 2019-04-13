Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan women’s selection committee Saturday announced the 15-player Pakistan women’s squads for next month’s ICC Women’s Championship and Twenty20 International series against South Africa.

Maintaining consistency, Urooj Mumtaz’s panel has made just one change in the 14-player squad that defeated the West Indies girls 2-1 in the ODI series. Off-spinner Saba Nazir has been replaced by uncapped spinner Rameen Shamim, while Jaweria Rauf, whose last ODI appearance was in January 2014, has been added.

In the T20I squad, there are two changes from the last series against the Windies. From the 14-player squad, Anam Amin and Natalia Pervaiz have been replaced by Jaweria Rauf and Kainat Imtiaz, while Rameen Shamin has also found a place in the 15-player squad. In addition, the selectors have also named four reserves including Fareeha Mehmood, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali and Saba Nazir.

Chair of Pakistan women’s selection panel Urooj Mumtaz said: “We have rewarded the girls for their outstanding achievements against the Windies girls by maintaining consistency in the ODI squad, while we have made some tweaks in the T20I squad as we look forward to next year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.

SQUADS:

TEAM FOR ICC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP ODIS: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Javeria Wadood Khan, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Rameen Shamim, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Omaima Sohail.

TEAM FOR T20IS: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Javeria Wadood Khan, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Rameen Shamim, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Omaima Sohail.