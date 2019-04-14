Share:

ISLAMABAD - PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq Friday lauding the economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan urged for chalking out an aggressive export policy that gives more relaxation and friendly environment to exporters especially in textile and furniture sector. He expressed these views while talking to media during his visit to TEXPO, 2019 exhibition as guest of honour being held here at Expo Center,” said a press release. He said it was good omen that the textile industry exports were likely to cross $15 billion mark and this would likely be a record achievement of textile exports in such a short span of time.