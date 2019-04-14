Share:

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYA) has planned to start National Internship Programme for fresh graduates in the country.

According to an official, under the Internship Programme, young graduates would be offered paid internships.

He said internship would not only be conducted in all development projects of national and provincial Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) but also Provincial ADP would also incorporate top 100 private sector companies and industries. He informed that after the internship time participating graduates would be offered jobs in public and private sector on the basis of their performances.

He said main aim of the internship programme was to create maximum employment opportunities for the youth.

He said PTI government was committed to facilitate youth by giving them exposure to the best national and international opportunities aimed at socio-economic development of youth.

The internship programme would help reduce the daunting unemployment ratio and would serve as a multifaceted initiative to address various economic and social sectors demanding potential human resource, he added.