ISLAMABAD-The police have accelerated campaign against drug mafia in the city with apprehending around 500 accused during the first 3 months of the current year.

Data available on the crime suggests that Saddar Zone came hard on drug peddlers with registering 179 cases and arresting 190 accused. Tarnol police, also falling in the Saddar Zone, remained atop by arresting 46 accused for the crime followed by Shalimar police which arrested 41 accused after registering 32 such cases. Shalimar police station also falls in the Saddar Zone of the city’s police.

Similarly, Aabpara police arrested 34 accused, Secretariat 20, Kohsar 26, Bhara Kahu 34, Bani Gala 9, making total of 123 arrests in the City Zone. Industrial Area police arrested 26 accused, Sabzi Mandi police 26, Noon 25, and Shams Colony 17, making a total of 94 arrests in the Industrial Area Zone.

Furthermore, Shahzad Town police arrested 19 drug-peddlers, Khanna 25, Nilore 7, Koral 19, Sihala 9 and Lohi Bher 11, taking the total arrests to 90 in the Rural Zone. Besides, the police recovered a total of 4794 liquor bottles, 1362gm Ice, 11gm Cocaine, 6410gm Opium, 14848gm Heroin and 189kg Charas during the period, according to the data.

The data suggests that the jurisdiction of Tarnol police station remained hub of such illegal activities as it serves as a gateway to the capital.

Most of the narcotics come from Peshawar and the other adjoining districts to the capital and Tarnol police station enjoys the jurisdiction of the Peshawar Road connecting Peshawar to the capital city.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police conducted a search operation in various areas of Sihala police station jurisdiction and arrested 18 suspects, a police spokesman said. He said that the action was taken on the directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed. Islamabad Police conducted search operation in areas of Rural Zone. Under supervision of Superintendents of Police (Rural) Muhammad Umer Khan, the search operation was also participated by SDPO , SHO, personnel of Counter-Terrorism Force, police commandos, lady commandos and staff of Bomb Disposal Squad.

They screened 250 houses and arrested 18 suspects. During the search operations, Sihala police team arrested two accused including a female namely Abdul wali and Parveen Bibi besides recovering 250 gram heroine and two illicit pistol from their possession.