Punjab government will launch an indiscriminate crackdown against profiteers and hoarders from April 16th.

According to a spokesman of Punjab government, the crackdown will be conducted under the supervision of Punjab Food Minister Sami Ullah Chaudhary and Political Adviser to Chief Minister, Muhammad Akram Chaudhry.

He said the hoarders and profiteers will be dealt with iron hand before the start of holy month of Ramadan.