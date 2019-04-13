Share:

Forestry plays an important role in the development of a country. However due to rapid deforestation, the former seems a fantasy now. Though deforestation takes place around the globe, Pakistan is undergoing a threatening level of deforestation.

In the same way in Karki, this act is going on for a long time. Unfortunately, the public of Karki is cutting the trees for fulfilling their own needs and for their benefits. They need to cut trees and earn through wood trade. Furthermore, it is harmful to the environment not only also for pollution. Beside this, forests are the main source to control air pollution and floods. Deforestation results in severe environmental deterioration, which can result in massive destruction if the rate of deforestation remains persistent.

Still, people of Karki are cutting the forest to make ends meet without considering the future outcome. If the government will not stop the process of deforestation then humans will be under the grip of several crises. It would be a tough task for the coming generation because it is the source of cleaning the environment with different kind of pollutions and diseases.

At last, it is my humble request to the government of Balochistan to tickle an action against those people who are the actual enemy of the environment.

ZARNAZ MAYAR,

Karki, March 26.