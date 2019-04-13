Share:

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Development Authority cancelled the initial planning permissions of 4 private housing societies over violation of rules and regulations of the authority, said a spokesman on Saturday.

The 4 private housing societies have been identified as Blue World, Taj Residentia, Faisal Margallah City and Multi Garden. According to the spokesman, the RDA Director Jamshed Aftab took action on complaints against the four housing societies and cancelled their initial planning permissions. He added that the RDA had awarded the managements of the 4 housing societies the initial planning permission on conditions that they would not float any kind of advertisement in media and would not sell out plots. Moreover, the managements of the private housing societies would also avoid illegal constructions, he said. He said that the managements of the 4 housing societies had violated the rules and regulations. He advised the citizens to visit the RDA website before buying plots to check either the housing society was approved by the RDA or not. On the other hand, Director General RDA Judat Ayaz gave Director Engineering Amir Rashid acting charge of Chief Engineer of the Authority.