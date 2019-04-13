Share:

This year will mark the 10th year since we lost the privilege to host international cricket teams, following the attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore. In between this time, the Zimbabwean, Sri Lankan, and the World XI teams briefly visited Pakistan to play concise versions of the game as gestures of goodwill.

It has been ten years since the attack; the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) successfully organized the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan, proving that our homeland is safe for international players. The PCB should now extend the invitation to more and more cricket teams and insist they play Test matches as well. The fans of the Green shirts are eager to watch their heroes play on their home ground in the different variants of the game.

The PCB must also insist the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to play their decisive role in bringing full-fledged international cricket back to our home soil.

I hope that the day is not far when all international cricket teams will be visiting to play in Pakistan.

IMTIAZ JUNEJO,

Hyderabad, March 26.