ISLAMABAD: The rising cyber crimes in Pakistan have become a major challenge for the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as it has registered around 5000 complaints last year.

With the internet and social media use on the rise, the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing is facing capacity issues due to the higher number of complaints regarding harassment through social media and online frauds, a senior official of the agency said here on Saturday.

A report compiled by FIA, the National Response Centre for Cyber Crime (NR3C) registered as many as 4906 complaints related to cyber crimes during 2018. While the pending registered enquiries during the year 2017 were 1190 and thus the cyber crime wing dealt with total 6096 cyber complaints during the last year.

In 2016, the then parliament passed the controversial the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 amid concerns raised by human rights activists and civil society that the vague language contained the piece of legislation would lead to curtailment of free speech and unfair prosecutions.

Out of the 6096 complaints, 273 were converted into cases while 1557 enquiries were closed during the last year and 4266 enquiries are still pending with the agency for further investigations.

The report says that FIA arrested 2675 human smugglers as well as human traffickers during 2018 and this number is higher as compared to that in previous years. The agency arrested 22010 smugglers and traffickers during 2017, 1604 during 2016, 1095 during 2015 and this number was 785 in 2014.