Share:

RAWALPINDI -Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir on Saturday visited Gurdwara Punja Sahib at Hassanabdal and reviewed the security arrangements to shield the Sikh pilgrims.

He was also flanked by District Police Officer Attock Syed Nadeem Bukhari and other senior and junior police officers.

The RPO Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir expressed his satisfaction over security arrangements provided to Sikh pilgrims by police and also appreciated the efforts of DPO Attock and his team. Talking to media men, the RPO said that guarding religious places was the top most priority of the police department.

He said that the government and the police welcomed Sikh pilgrims in Gurdawara Punja Sahib. “The government and police are utilising all available resources to strengthen the security for Sikh pilgrims,” he stated.

The RPO said that keeping in view the present law and order situation in the country; the police were fully prepared to tackle all kind of challenges. “We are committed to shield our valued guests the Sikhs,” he mentioned.

Earlier, DPO Attock Syed Nadeem Bukhari briefed the RPO Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir about the security plan for Sikh pilgrims. He assured the RPO that the Attock police would provide maximum security to the Sikh pilgrims to avoid any untoward incident.

Following the instructions of the RPO, as many as 1,100 well-equipped cops of Rawalpindi police have been stationed at Gurdawara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal to protect Sikh pilgrims.