LAHORE - In what appears to be tightening of noose around PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his family, almost all of them have been ringed into different corruption investigations by the National Accountability Bureau.

A NAB team, accompanied by a small police party, served notices on the wife and two daughters of the former Punjab chief minister at their residences on Saturday.

The wife of PML-N chief, Mrs Nusrat Shehbaz and daughter Rabia Sharif have been summoned for April 17 and 18, respectively.

Javeria Sharif, another daughter of the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, has been summoned for April 19.

Various PML-N leaders strongly criticised NAB summons for Shehbaz family members and called its team’s visit along with the police party a ‘raid’, a description immediately rejected by NAB.

Shehbaz’s son Hamza on Saturday fumed at NAB and accused its Lahore director general of suggesting him to ask his father to settle matters with the government to put to an end their visits to anti graft body.The claim of the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly was denied by a NAB spokesman.

Hamza himself is required to appear on Monday (April 15) to answer questions about the construction of a drain, constructed with public money in Chiont district, allegedly for use by their sugar mills.

He has also been called by the Bureau for the next day (Tuesday) for investigation of a money laundering case – in which his brother Salman and father Shehbaz are the co-accused.

He had a three-hour session at the anti-graft body’s offices at Thokar Niazbeg on Friday, but has been called again as NAB appears dissatisfied with the answers he gave.

The fresh summons means that most of the Shehbaz family members will have to appear before NAB next week.

Furthermore, NAB has asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to place the names of both daughters as well as wife of the former CM on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) since "the process of placing their names on the Exit Control List (ECL) is under process."

NAB suspects that the Sharifs made money through illegal means during their 10-year rule in Punjab and a concurrent five-year stint at the centre.

The Sharifs strongly deny that they were involved in any corrupt practices.

In the fresh notice served on Hamza, it has been claimed that he failed to provide the requisite information and record despite the elapse of four months.

He has been asked to provide complete record, including sources, details and purpose of all "foreign remittances" claimed or received by him, Mrs Nusrat Shahbaz, Mr Suleman Shahbaz Sharif and other family members along with information about their relationship with all the remitters.

Hamza has also been asked to give financial details since 2005, including sources of year-wise investment (Equity and Director's loans) in all the companies and businesses owned by him and his co-directors and shareholders – Mrs Nusrat Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz.

He has also been asked to provide complete record of tax returns and wealth statements for the year 2006, 2007, 2008 (which appears to have not been filed), give justification for increase in assets from the year 2005 to the year 2017, and provide details of gifts and salaries received since 2005.

The notice issued to Hamza’s sister Rabia Imran requires her to provide documents concerning sources and purpose of all "foreign remittances" claimed or received by her, and the details of the sources of funds for acquisition and increase in assets during the years 2008 to 2017.

She has been asked to provide details about the sources of year-wise investment (Equity and Director's loans) in all the companies and businesses, details of gifts and salaries received since 2008, including the particulars of persons with whom gifts were exchanged, and the companies from where salaries were withdrawn.

Rabia’s husband Ali, who was also facing corruption allegations, flew to London many months ago.

The notice to Hamza’s second sister Javeria Ali is for April 19 and she too is required to furnish similar details.

Hamza’s press conference

Addressing a press conference at his Model Town residence on Saturday, Hamza alleged that NAB Lahore DG had told him that the bureau would not summon him or his family members after Shehbaz Sharif settled the issues with the rulers.

Flanked by Zakia Shahnawaz, Azma Bukhari and Ata Tarar, the PML-N leader said that NAB DG has succumbed to pressure from the power corridors to take action against Sharifs.

He said that the officer has also requested withdrawing fake degrees resolution, filed against him.

Later in a statement, a NAB spokesman denied the allegations leveled by Hamza against the DG.

Hamza in his press conference asserted that NAB was victimising the Sharif family, adding, NAB-Niazi nexus was behind issuance of notices to his two sisters. He said that assets beyond means case was not a new one.

“If NAB notices could be served to my ailing mother and sisters, then why Aleema Khan could not be summoned for accumulation of assets beyond sources of income?” he asked.

The events of the last few weeks suggest that NAB was working only against Sharif family, he said, and accused NAB of increasing speed on cases against his family.

The opposition leader said that the anti-corruption watchdog had asked him to appear on April 16, but he has now been summoned on April 15 too.

“NAB officials had clearly submitted before High Court that they did not require my arrest, but suddenly they summoned me and then sent notices to my mother and sisters. Officials besieged house of my sister on the excuse of serving notice,” he said.

He asked if civilised societies deal with their honorable daughters like that. He said Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry termed NAB notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan an insult to entire nation. But, probably, desecrating women was not insult to the nation, he added.

He also criticised Fawad Chaudhry for suggesting allowing bail to Aleem Khan by saying that his crime was of light nature and that the PTI leader was suffering detention because of opposition’s hue and cry. Hamza termed Fawad’s statement interference into judicial matters.

The PML-N leader said that several innocent people like Ahad Cheema were suffering due to NAB cruelty.

He said Allah bestowed him with daughter after 20 years and she was suffering from serious heart disease. Despite that, he said, “I returned back to face charges”. Now, he said, NAB was accusing him of money laundering of Rs85 billion.

Hamza claimed that all his assets were declared in tax returns and demanded the judiciary to call him and DG NAB for probing into those allegations.

He said government officials had stopped signing files for the fear of NAB inquiries, and he asked if it was the new Pakistan claimed by PTI.

He said money laundering allegtations against them would also prove false like the allegations made in Saaf Pani and Ashiana cases.

Criticising the present regime, he said that wrong policies have put country’s economy on ventilator and inflation has made the lives of the poor miserable.