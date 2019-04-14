Share:

Karachi - Sindh Judicial Academy in collaboration with Legal Aid Society (LAS) on Saturday organized International Conference on Alternative Dispute Resolution at a local hotel. The conference aimed at focusing on mediation, specifically including regional advances from around Asia.

It shared a range of success stories of formal Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism from both the national and International level so that newly-trained saalis members of Sindh could benefit in terms of enhancing their understanding and interest in mediation. Speaking on the occasion, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law and Anti-Corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Sindh Assembly at the start of the current year passed a bill through which role of the Saalis was made persuasive. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Sindh is the first province to pass such legislation.

The adviser said that the legislation is done to empower the role of the mediator and facilitate the people who want out of court settlements. He said that sole aim of the legislation is to provide justice to the common man in the society as Sindh government believes in this reality that a society with injustices could not exist. He said that the provincial assembly has been playing its due role for long and now it is up to the honorable Judges to achieve what they cherished the most.

The adviser said that sustainable change could only be achieved when all three pillars of the government could work together in conformity to challenges to bring about solutions to the problems being faced by people. He assured that any executive intervention if and when needed to make the process of alternate dispute resolution more effective would be provided by the Sindh government without ado.

Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh, Justice Nasir Aslam Zahid, former Judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan and Chairperson Legal Aid Society, Mr Justice Khilji Arif Husain, former Judge of Supreme Court and Director General of Sindh Judicial Academy, Justice Ghulam Rabbani, former Judge of Supreme Court, Khalid Husain Shahani, and District and Sessions Judge of Karachi West also addressed the conference.

Later while speaking to the media, the CM’s adviser said that track record of the Sindh government in making essential legislation is exemplary. Mr Wahab said that few of the police officers instead of focusing on their job of policing have started formulating policy framework.

The Adviser said that the police officers should focus on maintaining law & order which was their principle job. The Adviser deplored that the situation of law & order had again deteriorated in the metropolis.

The street crime was again on the rise, he added. He regretted that Irshad Ranjhani was shot at overtly but police played the role of a spectator. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that during the two days of the Police Conference where all the high-ups of police were present, five murders were reported across the province.

The adviser said that real job of the police is to do policing and maintain law and order rather than attending conferences.