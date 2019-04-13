Share:

ISLAMABAD - A two-day Islamabad Traffic Police family gala and food festival started at Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9), featuring various cultural activities to entertain residents of capital city. The annual family gala is aimed to provide entertainment facilities to residents of capital city and ensure friendly police ecology and strengthen relations between police and public. During the gala, a number of cultural events have been arranged including magic carnival, cartoons, puppet show, fire dance, talent hunt, birds show, face painting, painting and photography competitions and gifts hampers.

Local and traditional food stalls also set up at the gala to entertain the food lovers.

In the festival, the ITP has set up stalls to raise awareness among the people about road safety and traffic rules.

Children also have an opportunity to enjoy various kinds of entertaining programmes including cultural, puppet and birds’ shows.