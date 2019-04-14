Share:

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations has expressed solidarity with the government of Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

In a statement, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the two attacks in Balochistan.

“The Secretary-General is shocked at today’s attack in Quetta, Pakistan. He strongly condemns this cowardly act,” said Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric in the UN statement.

“The UN chief extends his condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Pakistan. He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.”

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Iran in Pakistan also strongly condemned the terrorist attack. The embassy in a statement said our thoughts are with the victims and we pray the Almighty for early recovery of the injured.