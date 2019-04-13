Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police on Saturday claimed to have solved the mystery surrounding murder of a volunteer cop.

The body of volunteer cop Babar Masih with bullet mark was found in his house at Dheri Hassanabad on March 26. He was employed as Volunteer Cop with Police Station Civil Lines.

The police claimed a major breakthrough in the case and said that they had arrested the victim’s wife Sobia and his brother-in-law Riaz Masih for their involvement in the murder.

During the initial interrogation, the woman admitted that she killed her husband along with her brother-in-law Riaz.

She told the police that the dispute started a few months ago when her husband came to know about her illicit relations with his brother Riaz. On March 26, she killed her husband with the help of Riaz.

After the murder, Sobia tried to give the impression that Babar was killed when he pulled trigger of gun accidently while cleaning it at his home.

Station House Officer Civil Lines Inspector Mian Imran, when contacted, said that he was suspicious of involvement of Sobia in the murder from the very first day. He added that police found a clue about involvement of the lady in the case and held her from her house. He said that later the police detained Riaz Masih on revelation of the lady killer.

“Sobia and Riaz gunned down Babar Masih to hide their illicit relations,” he stated.