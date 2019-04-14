Share:

LAHORE : A decision has been made to take action against those doctors and paramedical staff who do not mark their attendance through biometric machines. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed to strictly implement the attendance in public sector hospitals through biometric system. A letter has been issued by Secretary Specialized Health and Medical Education Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar to all Medical Superintendents and Chief Executive Officers in this regard, says a handout. Dr Yasmin Rashid said the basic purpose of attendance through biometric system was to further improve the performance as well as availability of the doctors for the patients in government hospitals. She said that biometric attendance report of doctors and paramedical staff should be sent to her on daily basis.

She said that better healthcare facilities were being provided to the patients in public sector hospitals of Punjab.

Standard of public sector hospitals was being improved by providing modern and standardized healthcare facilities to the patients, she further said.