Share:

HYDERABAD - A coronavirus patient has passed away while four other family members were quarantined at home in Tando Muhammad Khan city.

According to report, a coronavirus patient Ismail Memon has lost his life at his home in Naseerabad Mohala where he was quarantined along with four members of his family.

The deceased was a relative of Manzoor Ahmed Memon who had died of coronavirus on April 2 at civil hospital Hyderabad.