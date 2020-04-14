Share:

Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said on Tuesday no new positive cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) have been reported in the capital in the last 48 hours.

In a series of tweets, he said they tested 300 suspected people during this period.

” Lock down is working. Door to door surveillance is working. Allah has been kind. 2000 international passengers have come out of which around 37 were positive,” he said.

There are no new positive cases in Islamabad in last 48 hours. We have tested 300 suspected people. Lock down is working. Door to door surveillance is working. Allah has been kind. 2000 international passengers have come out of which around 37 were positive.

The deputy commissioner said Bara Kahu, Rimsha Coloney, and Shahzad Town were sealed, due to which the spread of the deadly disease has stopped. “Taramari Chowk is sealed. We are providing food to every house there. It’s a challenge but we have to take difficult decisions to save lives,” he added.

According to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre, out of the 5,837 infected persons, 1,378 have recovered their health and been discharged from various hospitals, while 46 are still in critical condition.