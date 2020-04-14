Share:

NAWABSHAH - Additional Commissioner (AC) Shaheed Benazirabad Division Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo urged the social welfare organizations and philanthropists to come forward for the helping of jobless and deserving persons under prevailing circumstances.

Speaking on the occasion of distribution of ration by Social Welfare Organization Akhuwat Foundation at Qazi Ahmed on Monday the AC said that Sindh government was also distributing ration among jobless persons due to coronavirus and deserving persons in order to support them in the difficult time.

Appreciating Akhuwat Foundation Rahuju appealed other social welfare organizations and philanthropists to step forward for the help of deserving persons. He appealed the masses to act on preventive measures issued against coronavirus and avoid roaming out of houses to prevent spread of virus.

Representative of Social Welfare Organization, Faiza Nadeem informed Akhuwat Foundation was extending interest free financial assistance to public for free education and business and ration was also being distributed among deserving persons in all the districts of Sindh.

She informed that in district Shaheed Benazirabad, the organization was distributing 300 ration bags out of which 200 ration bags in Nawabshah and its suburbs and 100 bags among deserving persons of Qazi Ahmed town.