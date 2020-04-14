More than 15,000 coronavirus cases have now been reported in 52 of Africa's 54 countries, according to data compiled by the Africa Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (Africa CDC).

The total number of COVID-19 cases on the continent is 15,249, with the death toll up to 816 and recoveries at 2,895.

The 10 countries with the highest number of infections, fatalities, and recoveries are as follows:

Countries              Cases (15,249)                Deaths (816)                       Recoveries (2,895)

1 - South Africa      2,272                             27                                       410

2 - Egypt                2,190                            164                                     488  

3 - Algeria               1,914                            293                                     591 

4 - Morocco              1,763                           126                                    203 

5 - Cameroon            820                              12                                      130

6 - Tunisia                 726                              34                                       43 

7- Ivory Coast           626                                6                                        89     

8 - Ghana                  566                               8                                         4   

9 - Niger                    548                              13                                     86 

10 - Burkina Faso        515                              28                                   170  

Global situation

Since emerging in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, with Europe and the US being the worst-hit areas.

More than 1.92 million cases have now been reported worldwide, with the death toll at almost 120,000 and nearly 458,000 recoveries, according to data collated by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Most people who contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, suffer only mild symptoms and go on to make full recoveries.