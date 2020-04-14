Share:

More than 15,000 coronavirus cases have now been reported in 52 of Africa's 54 countries, according to data compiled by the Africa Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (Africa CDC).

The total number of COVID-19 cases on the continent is 15,249, with the death toll up to 816 and recoveries at 2,895.

The 10 countries with the highest number of infections, fatalities, and recoveries are as follows:

Countries Cases (15,249) Deaths (816) Recoveries (2,895)

1 - South Africa 2,272 27 410

2 - Egypt 2,190 164 488

3 - Algeria 1,914 293 591

4 - Morocco 1,763 126 203

5 - Cameroon 820 12 130

6 - Tunisia 726 34 43

7- Ivory Coast 626 6 89

8 - Ghana 566 8 4

9 - Niger 548 13 86

10 - Burkina Faso 515 28 170

Global situation

Since emerging in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, with Europe and the US being the worst-hit areas.

More than 1.92 million cases have now been reported worldwide, with the death toll at almost 120,000 and nearly 458,000 recoveries, according to data collated by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Most people who contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, suffer only mild symptoms and go on to make full recoveries.