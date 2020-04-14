Share:

LAHORE - PTI MPA Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday has been inducted into the provincial cabinet once again, a year after his arrest by the National Accountability Bureau in cases pertaining to his offshore companies and assets beyond known sources of income.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered the oath to Abdul Aleem Khan at Drabar Hall of Governor House at a simple ceremony also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Maj. (R) Azam Suleman Khan and other senior officials.

Though the chief minister has not yet announced any portfolio for Aleem Khan, sources said that he would be assigned the portfolios of local government department, food and P&D departments.

The chief minister extended good wishes to Aleem Khan and hoped that he would utilize his energies to serve the people. Buzdar said Aleem Khan was an experienced parliamentarian.

Aleem had earlier resigned as senior minister in February last year to face the NAB cases framed against him. He was informed of his re-induction into the cabinet the other day in a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The meeting reportedly took place on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In an informal chat with the media after taking oath, Aleem Khan thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for the trust he reposed upon him. He said he would play a vital role in solving the problems of the people. He added that he would make all out efforts to strengthen the Punjab Government and fulfill his responsibilities as the provincial minister.